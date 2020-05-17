Design By Time

Gregg Museum of Art & Design 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, North Carolina 27607

PRESS RELEASE:

"Design by Time", from the Pratt Manhattan Gallery, offers works from 22 international designers portraying time and its dynamic effects on fashion, furniture, textiles, vessels, and more, through processes like the growth of plants, the pull of gravity, or the transformational potential of fire. “Design by Time” is organized by the Department of Exhibitions, Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, and is curated by Ginger Gregg Duggan and Judith Hoos Fox of c2 curatorsquared.

Gregg Museum of Art & Design 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, North Carolina 27607 View Map
