Homegrown: Diaper Bank of NC's First Annual Gala

Join us on February 29, 2020 as we come together to celebrate the work of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina! Our inaugural fundraising gala will be held at the beautiful 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Durham, where more than 250 guests will enjoy an evening of food, drinks, entertainment, and bidding boldly in support of our mission. This year we are especially excited to welcome local musicians Rissi Palmer, Shana Tucker, and Kamara Thomas, as well as Jatovi McDuffie, On-Field Announcer for the Durham Bulls. Trust us, you don't want to miss this incredible evening!