Discover & Learn the Rhythms of Puerto Rico (ISLA)

PRESS RELEASE:

November 18th ISLA, Immersion for Spanish Language Acquisition school, will be hosting our second special event as a part of MAS ISLA, this event is called “Discover & Learn the Rhythms of Puerto Rico”! In this class you and your family can play music, groove along and learn about the rhythms and history behind the music of Puerto Rico! This event is a part of MAS ISLA, our annual giving program, meaning the proceeds from this event go to maintain and sustain the work that ISLA is doing for the community.

Reserve your ticket for this class today because there are limited entries —> https://www.laislaschool.org/donate