Dishoom
Motorco Music Hall 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27701
UNC-TV
On January 26th at 2pm, UNC-TV presents DISHOOM - A Global Dance Party!
PRESS RELEASE:
On January 26th at 2pm, UNC-TV presents DISHOOM - A Global Dance Party!
Join us for this action-packed afternoon, featuring:
- Bollywood/Bhangra Dance lessons by Aditi and Ameer
- A sneak peek of PBS's show "No Passport Required"
- International street bites catered by Motorco
- A global dance party featuring DJ Rang, KidEthnic, and G2 Singh Music
No cover. This event is all ages, bring the family!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dishoomglobal-dance-party-with-dj-rang-no-passport-required-from-pbs-eater-tickets-86398964629