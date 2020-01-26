Dishoom

Motorco Music Hall 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

On January 26th at 2pm, UNC-TV presents DISHOOM - A Global Dance Party!

Join us for this action-packed afternoon, featuring:

- Bollywood/Bhangra Dance lessons by Aditi and Ameer

- A sneak peek of PBS's show "No Passport Required"

- International street bites catered by Motorco

- A global dance party featuring DJ Rang, KidEthnic, and G2 Singh Music

No cover. This event is all ages, bring the family!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dishoomglobal-dance-party-with-dj-rang-no-passport-required-from-pbs-eater-tickets-86398964629

Info

Motorco Music Hall 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Music: Clubs & Concerts
Durham County
919-549-7273
please enable javascript to view
