Rhine Center: Diverging Beliefs in Consciousness

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us for this Rhine Research Center online event. Watch from your computer, tablet, or mobile device.

What is consciousness, and how is it explored from a scientific perspective? When scientists say they study consciousness, are they talking about the same thing that mystics and meditators mean when they speak of awakening consciousness? The answer can be yes or no, depending on the scientist, and these two highly divergent answers emerge from distinct worldviews that, within the next decade, are likely to determine much about what it means to survive and thrive on this planet. Either worldview can be supported by scientific evidence.

In this session, cognitive neuroscientist and consciousness and technology researcher Dr Julia Mossbridge will take us from theory to experiment to practice within both of these worldviews, so we can understand their implications firsthand and make strategic decisions about which worldview to engage with and invest in over the next decade.

__________________________________________

Dr Julia Mossbridge is a fellow at the Institute for Noetic Sciences, an associated professor at the California Institute of Integral Studies, and the Executive Director of the nonprofit TILT: The Institute for Love and Time. She is best known for her research in mental and physical time travel, artificial intelligence, and consciousness, and has rigorously researched a wide range of fascinating phenomena, including precognition, future orientation, unconditional love, and how sound influences mood and cognition, as well as exploring models for personal transformation and self-transcendence.

Julia received her MA in neuroscience from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed her PhD and post-doctoral fellowship in psychophysics and cognitive neuroscience at Northwestern University. Her books include "The Calling" (a science-based transformational text) and a textbook on consciousness co-authored with Imants Baruss and published by the American Psychological Association, Transcendent Mind. Dr Mossbridge holds the patent on the heart-based decision-making app "Choice Compass" and is applying for a patent on informational time travel technology.