DJ Luxe Posh: The Body Party
Ruby Deluxe 415 Salisbury St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
PRESS RELEASE:
The Body Party is a celebration of Black Femmes — created for, by, and about Black Femmes.
A celebration and revelation of Black and Brown Bodies in a world where we face constant discrimination.
Let’s drink, dance, and provide safe space for our sisters!
Hosted by Alexandria, and featuring the talents of:
Miss B. Haven
Mercedes Dominique
Tessoro
DJ Luxe Posh is in the DJ booth all night!
Doors at 9:00 — 18+ // $5!
Info
Music: Clubs & Concerts
Wake County