DJ Luxe Posh: The Body Party

Ruby Deluxe 415 Salisbury St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

PRESS RELEASE:

The Body Party is a celebration of Black Femmes — created for, by, and about Black Femmes.

A celebration and revelation of Black and Brown Bodies in a world where we face constant discrimination.

Let’s drink, dance, and provide safe space for our sisters!

Hosted by Alexandria, and featuring the talents of:

Miss B. Haven

Mercedes Dominique

Tessoro

DJ Luxe Posh is in the DJ booth all night!

Doors at 9:00 — 18+ // $5!

Ruby Deluxe 415 Salisbury St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
