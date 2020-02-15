Domestic Demise: Elizabeth Alexander, Patty Carroll

× Expand Artist Patty Carroll, Smothered Domestic Demise site-specific installation + photographic imagery by artists Elizabeth Alexander + Patty Carroll

PRESS RELEASE:

Through site-specific installation and photographic imagery, both artists explore the feminine domestic sphere through the lens of compulsion and excess. Artspace's Gallery One will be transformed into a riot of rococo color and pattern that prompts viewers to consider the toll that the traditional American dream of domestic life has on female identity.

Exhibition Dates: February 15 - April 11, 2020

First Friday Opening Reception: March 6, 6-10pm

FREE