Domestic Demise: Elizabeth Alexander, Patty Carroll

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Through site-specific installation and photographic imagery, both artists explore the feminine domestic sphere through the lens of compulsion and excess. Artspace's Gallery One will be transformed into a riot of rococo color and pattern that prompts viewers to consider the toll that the traditional American dream of domestic life has on female identity.

Exhibition Dates: February 15 - April 11, 2020

First Friday Opening Reception: March 6, 6-10pm

FREE

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina View Map
9198212787
