Downtown Apex Autumn Adventure

PRESS RELEASE:

This November, visitors to Downtown Apex can test their wits in a unique outdoor activity that combines the challenge of escape room puzzles with the charm of Downtown Apex. Registered participants will find clues posted at windows of participating stores along Salem Street, crack the codes (if they’re able!) and submit their answers online for a chance to win prize packs from local vendors. It all takes place online and outside, allowing for safe, socially distanced fun with friends and family.

The adventure is a collaborative effort by the Apex Public School Foundation (APSF), a local non-profit dedicated to supporting Wake County public schools in Apex, Whole Brain Escape, a locally owned and award winning escape room, and the Apex Downtown Business Association (ADBA). A $20 per team registration fee directly supports the APSF.