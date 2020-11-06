DRAG! Hosted by Naomi Dix & Stormie Daie

× Expand Naomi Dix Naomi Dix & Stormie Daie

Your definition of Drag is cute but our definition is Bible. Sisters “Naomi Dix” and “Stormie Daie” of Durham’s “House of Coxx” are ready to teach the children a lesson or 2 with a good corset, padding for days, makeup so beat that you won’t be able to read between any lines, and a magical wig line that has been touched by a wand of lace.

These magnificent figures of great proportions are joined by a couple of family and friends, “Ben Ether” and special musical guest “SUNNY”, who are ready to hit you with the beat of perfection in every lip sync, dance move and lyrical note.

Honey child this quarantine has you ready to jump up and down to get into those jeans and those boots sitting in your closet were made for walking to our show and dancing to the sounds of “DJ VSPRTN” who will be joining us on the ‘Drag” stage. So let’s have us a good time from 6 feet apart and with a mask on to protect you from all the heat coming from the stage. Don’t miss out on this end of year DRAG event because we will not disappoint in our holiday gift to you!

Hosts:

Stormie Daie

Naomi Dix

Performances By:

Naomi Dix

Stormie Daie

Mercury Waters

Special Musical Guest: SUNNY

Dj: Dj VSPRTN

Entry: 7:00pm

Show: 8:00pm-10:00pm

*Bring your own Chair and Blanket

*Masks Required

* Tickets are purchased by POD. each "POD" Houses 6 people and is $90 a POD. All tickets per POD must be purchased as a "group ticket" ($15 per person).