Dream Big: Book Harvest's MLK Day Book Drive and Celebration

× Expand None Poster for Dream Big 2021

PRESS RELEASE:

Every year on MLK Day, Durham-based nonprofit Book Harvest celebrates the power of community and its big dream of books and literacy for all kids with Dream Big! The celebration is part book drive, part volunteer event, part community partner fair, part festival, and all party and fun!

Dream Big 2021 kicks off a year-long celebration of Book Harvest's tenth anniversary, so make plans to attend this safe and one-of-a-kind party!

During a newly designed, contactless drive-through celebration of kids and books, community members are invited to drop off donations of new and gently used children’s books anytime between noon and 4pm. Popular children’s book characters will be on hand to cheer on attendees. All donated books will be provided to children in Durham and beyond through Book Harvest’s many programs. All attendees will also receive free, new string backpacks full of children’s books to take home and keep forever.

Dream Big Video Premiere: At noon, tune into Book Harvest’s website or Facebook page for the “Dream Big 2021 News Special,” a 30-minute, heartwarming program starring local children as newscasters who report on their love of books and interview Book Harvest’s many supporters and fans.