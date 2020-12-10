× Expand Paid graphic, Brett Spiers text Drive Thru Christmas

PRESS RELEASE:

Looking for a fun, safe, beautiful, inspirational, socially distanced Christmas experience? Christian Assembly Church in Durham presents Drive-Thru Christmas, December 10-12. View and hear the Christmas story from the comfort and safety of your own car from 7:00 to 9:00PM. Five beautiful scenes are presented with live actors, sets, lights, costumes, music, and narration. Drive-Thru Christmas is free! Christian Assembly is located at 5516 N. Roxboro Rd., across the street from Northern High School in Durham. Visit the website at www.cadurham.org or call 919-471-0220 for more information.