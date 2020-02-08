DTF - Date The Friend

PRESS RELEASE:

Your favorite friendship exhibition/dating show is back!

Do you have a really rad friend that you think people should date? Then this is the event for you! If you're interested please send an email to dtfraleigh@gmail.com and we will send you a form!

Format:

You will give a 5 minute powerpoint presentation on why you think someone should date your friend. Your friend will be sitting on stage, enjoying your praise, and laughing at your jokes. At the end of the presentation, there will be a 3 minute audience Q&A for you both. After that, if someone is interested in your friend, there will be a form to fill out that lists the interested party's social media/ contact information. That form can be placed in a container dedicated to your friend for them to sort through.

This is an inclusive event. All genders/bodies/dating preferences are welcome. Proceeds from the door will go to InterAct who provides support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Wake County.

Hosted by Regina Twine of Eyes Up Here Comedy and Jon Sandlin

If you have questions please email dtfraleigh@gmail.com