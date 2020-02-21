Duet for Cannibals

Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

Duet for Cannibals

(Susan Sontag, 1969, 105 min, Sweden, Swedish w/ subtitles, B&W, DCP)

Essayist, novelist, critic, cinephile, and all-around intellectual dynamo Sontag made her directorial debut with this definition-defying, dryly funny psychological serio-comedy. The story, involving an arrogant ex-revolutionist German exile, his elegant wife, their Swedish student secretary, and the earnest secretary’s bride-to-be, is a roundelay of partner-swapping which gradually drifts towards gamesmanship that broaches the surreal and violent.

Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705
