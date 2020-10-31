× Expand Duo Amabile & Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge Two goats, Todd and Lillie, sit in a pasture at Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge. A black and white photo of two musicians is overlayed with text reading "The G.O.A.T. Concert, Greatest of All Time with Matvey & Katya Lapin of Duo Amabile"

PRESS RELEASE:

Enjoy an outdoor, socially-distant concert with the goats at Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge!

Join us on Saturday, October 31st at 3 pm for live classical music in our goat pasture.

Duo Amabile will be playing an hour of music on violin and keyboard among the goats, including selections from Beethoven, Brahms, Schubert, and more. A sought-after, charismatic and passionate ensemble, Duo Amabile has appeared both in the United States and Europe.

Violinist Matvey Lapin enjoys a multifaceted career as a recitalist, chamber music performer, orchestra leader and teacher. His professional engagements brought him around the world, including most of Europe, Japan and Korea. Russian native, he accomplished his conservatory training in St. Petersburg, and completed DM coursework in violin performance at IU Jacobs School of Music, minoring in historical violins and music history.

Internationally accomplished pianist Katya Lapin holds her graduate and undergraduate degrees from Hochschule for Music in Cologne (Germany), Oberlin College Conservatory, and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Katya served as piano faculty and collaborative pianist at DePauw University School of Music 2006-2013. Katya appeared as faculty at the Ameropa International Summer School-Festival in Prague, Czech Republic. She enjoys performing chamber music, frequently collaborating with soloists from Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra as well as members of New York Philharmonic.

Tickets are $50 per person. There are only a limited number of tickets available. There is a minimum purchase of two tickets. A maximum of four guests can sit together per seating area, but we are happy to seat others in your party in an adjacent seating area.

Please note this is a socially distanced event. Attendees will be spaced apart in designated areas throughout the goat pasture. Please bring your own chairs. Face coverings are required at all times.