PRESS RELEASE:

The Durham Art Walk Spring Market is a festive fine arts and craft event that ushers in the spring season in downtown Durham! Art lovers are invited to experience a weekend featuring local artists, live music, world-class restaurants, and great shopping, at easily stroll-able venues in the Durham city center.

Durham Arts Council has proudly produced Art Walk since 2004. For 2020, the Art Walk Spring Market festival features include indoor and outdoor exhibitors, live performances, kids art activities, delicious local food truck fare, and more! Stay tuned as event features are updated in the coming weeks!

Free and family friendly!