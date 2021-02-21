Durham Community Bake Sale

× Expand Lauren Clarke Brown Sugar Blondies

PRESS RELEASE:

We're back with another online edition of our usual bake sale - online ordering, contactless payments, and socially distant pickup. And we're donating all of our proceeds to Durham Free Lunch.

The Durham Free Lunch Initiative was formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis with the goal of providing healthy, accessible meals for anyone who is food insecure. Their focus is Durham Public Schools students, our homeless population, and workers who have been laid off in relation to COVID-19.

Online ordering will open Sunday, February 21 @ 9am with available pickup times starting at 11am. We're planning to close up shop no later than 4pm. Socially distant pickup taking place at Modern Energy @ 703 Foster Street in downtown Durham.