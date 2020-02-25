Durham Health Care Town Hall

× Expand Piedmont Rising JOIN US: Piedmont Rising’s Health Care Town Hall Tour is headed to Durham!

JOIN US: Piedmont Rising’s Health Care Town Hall Tour is headed to Durham! As North Carolinians, we demand that our elected officials defend our health care, so we’re speaking out. We’ll be telling our stories, providing updates on the fight to defend the Affordable Care Act and lower prescription drug costs, and sharing how repealing health care could impact North Carolinians.

Join us, fight back, and make sure our elected officials know health care is a right, not a privilege.