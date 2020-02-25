Durham Health Care Town Hall

to Google Calendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00

Hayti Heritage Center 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, North Carolina 27707

PRESS RELEASE:

JOIN US: Piedmont Rising’s Health Care Town Hall Tour is headed to Durham! As North Carolinians, we demand that our elected officials defend our health care, so we’re speaking out. We’ll be telling our stories, providing updates on the fight to defend the Affordable Care Act and lower prescription drug costs, and sharing how repealing health care could impact North Carolinians.

Join us, fight back, and make sure our elected officials know health care is a right, not a privilege.

Info

Hayti Heritage Center 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, North Carolina 27707 View Map
Community Events
Durham County
9192477999
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Durham Health Care Town Hall - 2020-02-25 18:00:00