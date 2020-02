× Expand RNM Durham Night Market

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for our first Durham Night Market at Pine & Poplar for 2020. Find the perfect gift for your loved one this Valentine's day or plan your date night out at The Wine Feed with us to shop, sip and eat!

Sponsors:

American Gutter Protection

Oberweis Dairy

Hank E. Panky Farm - goat milk & honey soap

Vendors:

Hummingbird Naturals LLC

Bright Black

Weekend Gypsea

Da Kine's Kava

Pet Wants East Raleigh

Earth and Iron Pottery

Natalie Lynn Jewelry

Created2Create Beads

SKP ink

Leather Pasture

Gems By Jeanne Marie

One Crafty Bull

Impulsive Creativity

Pareure, LLC

Catawampus Press

Stacy Lee Gallery

Medicine Mama'a Farmacy

On Holiday Jewels

SIMONS SAYS SPREAD THIS, LLC

Heyday Essentials

Glimmerfae Creations

Clewdoodle

Wood Bear Design

Happy Unicorn Studio

Cecelia Wilken - Artist

Karen Casey Fused Glass Designs

Ian's Record Clocks

Gotta Be Penelopes, LLC

Wicks for Wags

Cave Bear Trading Company

Wandering Lark

H2O Tie Dyes

The Microgreenery

Peiea Grace

Mary E D Ryan Art

Apex Seafood & Market

❤️SWEET TREATS FOR YOUR SWEETHEART ❤️

The Sweetest Things

Royal Cheesecake &Varieties

Elevated Chocolates

Cakes by Chelsea

Yee Haw Doughnuts

Sweet Cravings Cookie Company

Music:

Arden 5:00pm-7:00pm

Jason Bales 7:30-9:30pm

Food Trucks:

Cousins Maine Lobster

Mama Churros