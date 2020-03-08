PRESS RELEASE:

Vid. Seema Viswanath - the artistic director of Nritya MayaNanda School of Arts', who is also a Bharatanatyam and Kathak dancer/choreographer/teacher, would be representing both Bharatanatyam and Kathak in the same dance concert - 'Dvimukhi'.

Bharatanatyam takes its origin from South India, whereas Kathak takes its origin from North India. Starting from its origin and because of its regional influence both dance forms possess strong technique and stands outstandingly different from each other. For example, Bharatanatyam uses Carnatic music and it's taalam system, specific hand gestures, sharp linings, squat position, exaggerated expressions and it follows ancient treatises like Abhinayadarpana and so on. On the other hand, Kathak uses Hindustani music and it's taal system, suggestive hand gestures, standing posture, subtle expressions, graceful linings and does not stick to any particular treatise and so on.

​Under the guidance of her teachers Seema has been practicing both dance forms and it has been her dream since 13+ years to present both the dance forms in one platform. She sincerely attempts to perform 'Dvimukhi' which comprises both Bharatantyam and Kathak dance concert - back to back and followed by a 'Talk -Back' to share her experience and to listen from the art lovers.

​Looking forward to see you all there!