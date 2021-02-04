Rodgers Dameron, Jaguardini, Trauma Mammal (online)

× Expand Art by Nuno Gomes Dwarf Star Presents Concert Series

PRESS RELEASE:

DWARF STAR PRESENTS: RODGERS DAMERON, JAGUARDINI & TRAUMA MAMMAL

Thursday, February 4th, 7pm - 8:30pm EST

TUNE IN AT:

http://www.dwarfstarpresents.com/

"Dwarf Star Presents" is a monthly streaming concert series, highlighting established and rising musicians and bands. This month's show features all electronic musicians. All performances are LIVE (not prerecorded) from the musicians' locations.

Please tip the artists generously at:

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/dwarfstarstudios

Venmo: @dwarfstarstudios

Cashapp: $dwarfstarstudios

PERFORMERS:

Rodgers Dameron

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/45oqblabgVDDYAa0Rw2pnF

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rodgersdameron/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rodgers.dameron

Based out of Brooklyn, Rodgers Dameron is an electronic musician and artist specializing in modular, retrowave and darksynth EDM. He plays synth and bass while his wife, Leah Shaw, provides vocals and synth.

Jaguardini

Bandcamp: https://jaguardini.bandcamp.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Gvon2QiCKrLKa5hQlLnus

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jaguardinimusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaguardinimusic/

Jaguardini treats music like a science project, combining the sounds of old video games and synthesizers to create a live blend of energetic synthpop and nostalgic chip beats. Christo manipulates a gameboy, a vocoder, an array of synths, a megaphone, and an electric guitar with a CRT TV set on his head.

Trauma Mammal

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/trauma_mammal

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNr6TGJtjNmQvzz4JsDQxxQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trauma_mammal/

On October 1st 2012, a young man was in a near fatal motorcycle crash. When He awoke in the intensive care unit in Richmond Virginia He did not wake alone. While in a medically induced coma, an inter-dimensional being inhabited the human's body to both find solace and to give the human the strength needed to survive. They awoke to the beeps of medical equipment, the screams of other patients and the scattered conversations of medical professionals.

While in the trauma ward they were assigned the designation "TRAUMA MAMMAL". The human decided to give that name to His body's new inhabitant. Since Trauma Mammal speaks only through the human's subconscious, his human host agreed to allow Trauma Mammal express Himself through song, using electronic equipment and employing samples to convey His message.

PRESENTED BY:

Dwarf Star Studios:

https://www.dwarfstarstudios.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dwarfstarstudios

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DwarfStarStudios/