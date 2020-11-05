Dwarf Star Studios: The Unsustainables, Carl Wetter, Harbors

× Expand Nuno Gomes dwarfstarpresents.com Concert Series

Thursday, November 5th, 7pm - 8:30pm EST. Featuring The Unsustainables, Carl Wetter (of Fat Bastard Blues Band) & Harbors!

"Dwarf Star Presents" is a monthly streaming concert series hosted by Dwarf Star Studios, highlighting established and rising musicians and bands. Join us on the first Thursday of each month, from 7pm - 8:30pm EST, for three great performances streamed LIVE from the musicians' locations.

http://www.dwarfstarpresents.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/DwarfStarStudios/

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwarfstarstudios/

7:00pm - The Unsustainables

Based out of Carrbroro NC, The Unsustainables bring you the boss sounds of traditional ska, rocksteady, and reggae. Inspired by the legends of Studio One, Treasure Isle, and Black Ark Studios. From heavy groovers made to move your feet to the sweet melodies of lover’s rock, The Unsustainables will make you bubble.

7:30pm - Carl Wetter (of Fat Bastard Blues Band)

http://www.fatbastardbluesband.com/

En masse, the Fat Bastards music jumps up and shakes a room with performances that mark this band as a force of nature, a blue wind that rattles the trees like an oncoming storm, winning the challenge for the Cape Fear Blues Society in 2013 and again for the Triangle Blues Society in 2015, all while having kept local fans dancing as if the floor was on fire.

Why Fat Bastards? We are the illegitimate children of all the players who have taken the stage before us. Our goal is to energize our roots by taking something from all of our influences and putting that cross-cultural magic back into the blues, America’s music.

We come out fat, with nothing held back.

8:00pm - Harbors

Bandcamp: https://harborsnc.bandcamp.com/releases

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynuo451Jrjk

From Chapel Hill, Harbors are an alternative band with an energetic dreamy sound in the vein of bands like Ride, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and noisier modern acts like Beach Slang and Wolf Alice. The band covers the spectrum, weaving between quiet moments to crushing walls of sound.

Dwarf Star Studios:

https://www.dwarfstarstudios.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dwarfstarstudios

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DwarfStarStudios/