The Networks of Early North Carolina History, Part 1: First Contact: Native Americans and Europeans in the Sounds, 1524-1650 (online)

× Expand Tom Magnuson Tom Magnuson, founder and CEO of the Trading Path Association, a non-profit organization committed to finding and protecting remnants of the Contact Era in the southeast.

PRESS RELEASE:

Tom Magnuson at the OCHM “The Networks of Early North Carolina History Part 1--First Contact: Native Americans and Europeans in the Sounds, 1524-1650"

February 4 at 7PM

FREE Virtual Event

The Orange County Historical Museum and Tom Magnuson present ‘The Networks of Early North Carolina History’ as a four-part series. In this series, Tom Magnuson will present some of his findings from his thirty years of studying the earliest commercial transportation networks in the Southeast of North America. Part 1 takes place virtually on Thursday, February 4 at 7PM. It focuses on the first contacts made between Native Americans and Europeans in the Sounds during the time period between 1524 and 1650. To register for this event, visit www.orangehistorync.org/events, and for questions please email manager@orangehistorync.org.

Tom Magnuson is the founder and CEO of the Trading Path Association (TPA). The TPA is a non-profit organization committed to finding and protecting remnants of the Contact Era in the southeast. It does so by finding the old trade routes of England’s first frontier, the “backcountry” of the southeast. Prior to founding the TPA, Magnuson enjoyed an unconventional high-tech career first in the integrated circuit industry and government service, and later in the software business.