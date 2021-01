Eating for Heart Health (Online)

× Expand Shutterstock Eating for Heart Health

PRESS RELEASE:

This February show your heart some love. Join Duke Health and Well-Being Registered Dietitians for a discussion on heart-healthy eating.

Nutrition Smarts is a nutrition webinar program that will discuss and review the most up to date nutrition recommendations regarding weight management, chronic diseases such as Diabetes and Heart Health, simple meal planning strategies, and healthy cooking.

Early Registration Deadline: February 1, 2021

Last Day to Register: February 8, 2021

Schedule: Tuesday (4:30-5:30 pm ET), February 9, 2021