Eddie Glaude Jr. (Online)

× Expand AAE Speakers Eddie Glaude Jr. discusses racism and the history of Black America as part of the UNC School of Social Work Centennial Speaker Series.

PRESS RELEASE:

UNC School of Social Work will host “An Evening with Eddie S. Glaude Jr.” on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 (6 p.m.). This event is online, free and open to the public. Advance registration is required. To register, please use this link:

https://go.unc.edu/glaude

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. is known as an American critic in the tradition of James Baldwin and Ralph Waldo Emerson. He is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of African American Studies at Princeton University.

A former president of the American Academy of Religion, Glaude is an award-winning author, with books including “Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul” and “In a Shade of Blue: Pragmatism and the Politics of Black America.” His most recent book, “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own,” was published in June 2020. He is a columnist for Time magazine, a contributor to Huffington Post and a recurring guest on NBC’s Meet The Press.

This event is part of the School’s Centennial Speakers Series, connecting the School and its broader community with some of the nation’s most inspirational leaders in social justice and antiracism.