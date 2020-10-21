× Expand Unity Center of Peace (copyrighted) A Prayerful Solution to a Potentially Contentious Election ~ An Election Intention Circle

PRESS RELEASE:

The Presidential election of 2020 has the potential of being a very messy one.

To counteract the growing anger and animosity in this country, Unity Center of Peace is planning a special service on October 21st from 5:30 - 6:30 to focus group love and prayerful intention for this time. The idea is to gather in an Intention Circle (originally conceived by researcher, Lynne McTaggart, The Intention Experiment) and hold in intentional prayer a specific outcome: a successful election and the peaceful transition of power. The group will gather (socially distanced) on the back deck of their building at 8800 Seawell School Rd. in Chapel Hill, as well as providing an opportunity to participate via Zoom. All are welcome.

Senior Minister at Unity Center of Peace, Rev. Victoria Loveland-Coen and community member, Katja Sage will facilitate the meditative intention circle and a healing ritual for our country. Music will be provided by Mark Smith and Katja Sage. Everyone will have a chance to voice their prayers. Written intentions will be placed in a “prayer ballot box.”

"There is a deep malaise in this country and the only effective antidote is massive amounts of collective love.” said Rev. Victoria Loveland-Coen, “The more that participate, either in person, or from home, the more powerfully healing it will be.”

Contact the office at office@unitychapelhill.org, or call 919-968-1854 to ask for a Zoom invite to this event. Or visit their website: www.UnityChapelHill.org