PRESS RELEASE:

The Elf Market is The ArtsCenter’s annual holiday craft market which raises funds for The ArtsCenter’s Youth Education Scholarships. Elf Market 2020 is happening in a new, socially distanced format at University Place in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 12th from 10am-5pm and Sunday, December 13th from 12-5pm! Vendors from Carrboro, Chapel Hill, and the Triangle area gather to sell handmade goods such as clothing, body products, food items, fine art, children’s toys, ceramic pieces, and jewelry. Elf Market is the place to shop local for your holiday gifts! This event is family-friendly and free to attend. Full vendor list at https://artscenterlive.org/outreach/elf-market/