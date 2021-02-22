Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former President of Liberia (online event only)

PRESS RELEASE:

This virtual event from the Humanities Department at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is open to the public.

"Building Coalitions for Positive Change" will focus on how communities can create a more just future. Featuring a keynote address by 2011 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from her home in Liberia, a question-and-answer period, and a panel discussion with community leaders, the event will explore how, together, we might bring about systemic change to build a better world.

The second part of the webinar, moderated by Adam Sampieri (Chair of Humanities at NCSSM), will continue the conversation about creating a more just world by including ways that people in Durham and North Carolina are working toward meaningful change. Panel members are Representative Vernetta Alston (NC District 29), Mandy Carter (activist, author, and co-founder of SONG); Zack Fowler (NCSSM ’12 and Executive Director, WISER International); Barbara Lau (director of the Pauli Murray Center for Social Justice); and Dr. Pamela Scully (Professor of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Professor of African Studies, and Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs at Emory University).

Registration is required. To learn more and register for the event, please visit the event website.