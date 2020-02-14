× Expand Courtesy of the artist

Sea walls seem a bit like a paradox: How can one demarcate something so fluid or construct defense mechanisms for a wash so relentless? Since 2016, the artist and builder Elsa Hoffman has installed metal sheets on a North Carolina coastal wall, letting the briny deluge imprint itself over and over again on the structures—and allowing them to become, as she writes, “clocks, landscapes, and maps of time.” As she draws these panels into the interior of Chapel Hill’s Attic 506, she also draws us outward: to our relationship with our surrounding waters, however passively or actively conceived. —Michaela Dwyer