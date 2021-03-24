Emily Kirsch: Bluegrass Vocal Workshop (online event)

× Expand Photo credit: Cailyn Whitman Photography Emily Kirsch

Registration is required; suggested donation: $10; registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of workshop.

In this bluegrass vocal workshop, participants of all skill levels will learn from Emily Kirsch of Diamond Creek:

-breathing techniques

-helpful vocal warm ups and cool downs

-important tips and tricks for keeping your vocal cords happy and healthy

-how Emily breaks down songs vocally and melodically when she's learning them and the different ways she uses to make a song her own

-bluegrass harmonies

Emily Kirsch has been performing since the age of six, beginning her career in church, then on the stage of local dinner theaters, and with the Lost Colony chorus at the North Carolina Symphony. After studying piano for seven years, she began taking guitar lessons from Russell Johnson in 2009. It was then that she fell in love with bluegrass music and released her solo CD, Just Another Memory, in January 2013. Emily has been with Diamond Creek Bluegrass Band since its start eight years ago. Her band members describe her as someone who “sings with confidence and conviction well beyond her years - she makes any song her own with her powerful delivery.” She has filled many roles in Diamond Creek as a guitarist, mandolinist, and lead and harmony singer. She has been a featured artist on multiple CDs and enjoys songwriting in her free time. Jon Weisberger, chairman of IBMA’s board of directors, describes Emily as “a singer who’s going to make an awful lot of listeners sit up and take notice.”