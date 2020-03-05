Empty Bowls benefitting Urban Ministries of Durham

× Expand Jennifer Smith Empty Bowls 2020

PRESS RELEASE:

Join over 1,000 members of our community to sample soups prepared by local award-winning chefs, vote for your favorite, and, with certain tickets, take home a hand-crafted soup bowl made by a local artist. This quintessential Durham event sponsored in 2020 by The Forest at Duke helps raise over $100,000 for the city's primary public homeless shelter, which provides food, shelter, and a future to neighbors in need. Family friend event (kids 6 and under eat free). Tickets go on sale January 31st on https://emptybowls2020.eventbrite.com

$25 Soup Only

$50 Soup + Bowl

$75 Soup + Early Entry Bowl

$125 Soup + Premiere Bowl