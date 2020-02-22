Equality NC Durham Coffee Chat

Google Calendar - Equality NC Durham Coffee Chat - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Equality NC Durham Coffee Chat - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Equality NC Durham Coffee Chat - 2020-02-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Equality NC Durham Coffee Chat - 2020-02-22 13:00:00

Triangle Coffee House 714 9th Street, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

Do you want to know more about ENC and our plans for 2020? Come meet our staff! The Triangle Civic Engagement Coordinator, Kathryn, will be available to chat and answer questions about the organization, including upcoming events, and how folks can get involved in the fight for lived equality!

Drop by anytime between 1-4pm. Kathryn will be wearing her ENC name tag! You can also look for the Equality sign.

Info

View Map
Community Events
Durham County
