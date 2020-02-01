Everything Bagels Pop-Up

The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE: Everything Bagels returns to The Durham! Join us in the Coffee Shop for bagels paired with spreads and salads, from coconut curry and lemon miso cream cheese to chicken waldorf and curried tofu salads. Get a taste of their bagels before they move into their permanent home at the Durham Food Hall.

Info

Food
Durham County
9197688830
please enable javascript to view
