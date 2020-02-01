Everything Bagels Pop-Up
The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Everything Bagels Pop-Up
PRESS RELEASE: Everything Bagels returns to The Durham! Join us in the Coffee Shop for bagels paired with spreads and salads, from coconut curry and lemon miso cream cheese to chicken waldorf and curried tofu salads. Get a taste of their bagels before they move into their permanent home at the Durham Food Hall.
