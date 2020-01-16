Explore Nature Drop-In Hours
West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion 5253 N Roxboro St, City of Durham, North Carolina 27712
×
Durham Parks and Recreation
Explore Nature Backpack
PRESS RELEASE:
Enjoy an afternoon outdoors in the fresh air and explore West Point on the Eno as you may have never before! Drop by any time to borrow a Nature Backpack to take on a hike, ask us your questions and stay a while. No cost, no preregistration required.
Info
West Point on the Eno Environmental Education Pavilion 5253 N Roxboro St, City of Durham, North Carolina 27712 View Map
Community Events
Durham County