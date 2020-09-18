Duke University: Confronting the Non-Consensual Origins of Gynecology Research

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Join the Center for Global Women's Health Technologies as we spend this school year having monthly conversation around Systemic Racism, Racial and Sexual Disparities in Women's Health. This series features the voices of Duke University students and staff and covers everything from personal experience stories to more data-driven explorations of inequities in care.

For our first conversation, we are honored to have Dr. Deirdre Cooper-Owens as our guest. Dr. Cooper-Owens is the Charles and Linda Wilson Professor in the History of Medicine, Director of the Humanities in Medicine Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and author of "Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology"

Info

Online Event Durham, North Carolina
Page: Lectures Etc.
Durham County
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Duke University: Confronting the Non-Consensual Origins of Gynecology Research - 2020-09-18 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Duke University: Confronting the Non-Consensual Origins of Gynecology Research - 2020-09-18 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Duke University: Confronting the Non-Consensual Origins of Gynecology Research - 2020-09-18 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Duke University: Confronting the Non-Consensual Origins of Gynecology Research - 2020-09-18 12:30:00 ical