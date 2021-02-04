× Expand Artist Credit: Kiki Farish “White”, Holly Fischer “Love Triangle”, Shannon Johnstone “Puddin Before the Fall”, Greg Carter “Larval Man: Virus Mode” This exhibition features fifteen individual artists who represent current and recent faculty and staff members as well as artists-in-residence at Meredith College.

PRESS RELEASE:

This exhibition features fifteen individual artists who represent current and recent faculty and staff members as well as artists-in-residence at Meredith College. Spanning various media, the Meredith College Art Department Faculty & Staff Exhibition encapsulates the talents of this specific community of artists who not only teach Meredith students but also they actively expand their research through their artistic practice. On Febuary 4th, there is a virtual gallery tour at 5pm and a virtual live gallery talk at 5:30pm. You can register in advance at: https://www.meredith.edu/gallery.

Gallery hours: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm; Weekends: 2:00 – 5:00pm