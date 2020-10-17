Cary Arts Center: The Fairy Tales of Grimm
Online Event Durham, North Carolina
PRESS RELEASE:
The Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth brings tales such as “The Bremen Town Musicians,” “Rapunzel,” and “Snow White” to your home in a classical 19th century theatrical melodrama. This fun-filled, virtual show is loaded with laughs and interactive participation. To Learn more about Atlantic Coast Theatre for Youth and the show, visit www.atlantic-coast-theatre.com.
Watch on Facebook Live 10/17 at 10 a.m. Following the initial live viewing, the show will be available for 24 hours in the Town's Facebook Live Videos.