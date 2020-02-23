× Expand The Family Crest The Family Crest

PRESS RELEASE:

The brainchild of composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Liam McCormick, orchestral indie band The Family Crest was started as a recording project with co-founder John Seeterlin (bass) as a final release before bowing out of the industry. Instead of leaving music, they were inspired by their peers to set out to reinvent how a band could be created, starting The Family Crest with an audacious and bold vision of cultivating a musical community. “We always liked making music with people – getting a bunch of people together and singing. So we put ads everywhere,” says McCormick. “We posted on Craigslist, distributed flyers, and emailed old friends from school.” The outcome was greater than the original duo imagined, with over 80 people credited on the first recording the band produced and over 500 musicians credited throughout their catalog.

Beyond the core band, over 500 “Extended Family” members participate on recordings, live shows, and across the artistic spectrum. Known for their jaw-dropping live performances, The Family Crest has toured extensively domestically and internationally garnering the support of fans and the press alike. Bob Boilen of NPR’s All Songs Considered said of The Family Crest, “Seeing is believing. Liam McCormick is a knockout singer, you simply must hear him live… There’s a decent chance you’re about to discover your favorite new band.”