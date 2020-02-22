Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit

× Expand Durham Council of PTAs Family Engagment Summit 2020 Flyer

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us to hear our key note speaker, Gregory Jones, DPS Family Engagment Coordinator, to learn engaging and innovative family engagment practices. There wil also be other dynamic presenters to dicuss topics such as Diversity and Inclusion & Equity strategies, and PTA officers trainings. Come and visit vendors and community partners to gain some valuable resources. This event is a "Family Affair" and will have something for everyone.

Register NOW at: bit.ly/dcptafeb22

Registrate AHORA en: bit.ly/dcptafeb22