Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit

to Google Calendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00 iCalendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00

Durham Public Schools Resource Center 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Please join us to hear our key note speaker, Gregory Jones, DPS Family Engagment Coordinator, to learn engaging and innovative family engagment practices. There wil also be other dynamic presenters to dicuss topics such as Diversity and Inclusion & Equity strategies, and PTA officers trainings. Come and visit vendors and community partners to gain some valuable resources. This event is a "Family Affair" and will have something for everyone.

Register NOW at: bit.ly/dcptafeb22

Registrate AHORA en: bit.ly/dcptafeb22

Info

Durham Public Schools Resource Center 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham, North Carolina View Map
Page: Lectures Etc.
Durham County
to Google Calendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00 iCalendar - Gregory Jones: Family Engagement Summit - 2020-02-22 08:30:00