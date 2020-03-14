Family-Friendly Transactors Improv: March Madness

× Expand Bart Hubbard March Madness with Family-Friendly Transactors Improv

Transactors Improv's look at March Madness focuses on all the things you’re CRAZY about, what drives you CRAZY about other people, and CRAZY qualities in people and even animals you know. Let’s have some fun being driven a bit mad in this fully improvised show based on your suggestions! And, of course, everyone gets a chance to go a little CRAZY in our mid-show dance break. This show is appropriate for all ages.

The cast includes director Anoo Tree Brod, Bart Hubbard and Jane Allen Wilson.

“(Our 10-year-old) is still quoting from the Transactors show… absolutely appropriate and entertaining…” -Page P.