Family and Friends Sunday

Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

Inspired by the exhibitions "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love" and "Toriawase: A Special Installation of Modern Japanese Art and Ceramics," choreographer Killian Manning has planned an interactive afternoon of site-specific, art-inspired dance in the galleries. Visitors of all ages will be invited to join dancers in movement and dance in response to the art on view. Free admission.

