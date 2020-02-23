Family and Friends Sunday

× Expand Used with permission. Yayoi Kusama, Japanese, born 1929, "Blue and Green Infinity Net" (detail), oil on masonite, 16 x 18 in. Collection of James Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach.

PRESS RELEASE:

Inspired by the exhibitions "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love" and "Toriawase: A Special Installation of Modern Japanese Art and Ceramics," choreographer Killian Manning has planned an interactive afternoon of site-specific, art-inspired dance in the galleries. Visitors of all ages will be invited to join dancers in movement and dance in response to the art on view. Free admission.