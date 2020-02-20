× Expand Courtesy of Wellspring Fear of Fear film still

Fear Of Fear

(Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975, 88 min, Germany, German w/ subtitles, Color, Digital)

A woman in a stable but passionless marriage begins to lose her mind when she becomes pregnant with her second child. Liquor, valium, and music prove cold comfort in a ruthless, alienating world. A made-for-tv melodrama only Fassbinder could conceive.

About the BrainCultures Series:

This series, programmed with the BrainCultures Lab, explores the plural lives of the brain as a socially and culturally constituted object.