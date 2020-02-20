Fear Of Fear
Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705
Fear of Fear film still
Fear Of Fear
(Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975, 88 min, Germany, German w/ subtitles, Color, Digital)
A woman in a stable but passionless marriage begins to lose her mind when she becomes pregnant with her second child. Liquor, valium, and music prove cold comfort in a ruthless, alienating world. A made-for-tv melodrama only Fassbinder could conceive.
About the BrainCultures Series:
This series, programmed with the BrainCultures Lab, explores the plural lives of the brain as a socially and culturally constituted object.