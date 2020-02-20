Fear Of Fear

to Google Calendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00

Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705

PRESS RELEASE:

Fear Of Fear

(Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1975, 88 min, Germany, German w/ subtitles, Color, Digital)

A woman in a stable but passionless marriage begins to lose her mind when she becomes pregnant with her second child. Liquor, valium, and music prove cold comfort in a ruthless, alienating world. A made-for-tv melodrama only Fassbinder could conceive.

About the BrainCultures Series:

This series, programmed with the BrainCultures Lab, explores the plural lives of the brain as a socially and culturally constituted object.

Info

Rubenstein Arts Center - Film Theater 2020 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27705 View Map
Screen: Special Showings
Durham County
to Google Calendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fear Of Fear - 2020-02-20 19:00:00