PRESS RELEASE:

Felipe Esparza is a stand‐up comedian and actor, known for his 2012 stand‐up special They're Not Gonna Laugh at You (currently on Netflix), his 2017 special, Translate This (currently on HBO), his recurring appearances on Superstore and The Eric Andre Show, Last Comic Standing (winner ‐ 2010), and his popular podcast What's Up Fool? on the All Things Comedy Network. He is currently working on his third 1-hour special for Netflix which will be filmed in 2019 as both an English special and a separate Spanish special. He and his wife are also developing a sitcom with One Race (Vin Diesel’s production company) based on their lives as a blended family from different cultures. Felipe continues to sell out live stand‐up shows in comedy clubs and theaters around the country. Visit: https://felipesworld.com/. Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ptzw5lsgNHw.