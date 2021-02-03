Fiddle Workshop with Bobby Britt (online)

× Expand Nathan Zucker Bobby Britt playing fiddle with a microphone in front of him. He's wearing a button down blue-jean shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows, and a watch on his left wrist. His eyes are closed, and he appears to have light skin and light brown hair.

PRESS RELEASE:

This fiddle workshop is designed to provide some helpful tips and techniques for fiddlers of all levels and music styles. It will cover a variety of topics, including fundamental exercises to improve improvisation and rhythm. Recognizable traditional fiddle tunes will be deployed to help students learn more about timing, improvisation, listening well, and technique. Students may also bring a fiddle tune of their choosing to the workshop. Time permitting, Bobby will work on it with them, answer questions, and provide specific playing suggestions. Whether you’ve just begun your fiddling journey or have been at it for years, Bobby’s workshop promises to be a creative and fun process for all.

According to peers like Grammy winner Jason Carter of the Del McCoury Band, “Bobby Britt is one of THE premier fiddlers going today. . .There are no limits to his playing. . .If you’re a fan of fiddle playing, you’ll enjoy Bobby’s playing anytime he draws a bow!”

Registration required; suggested donation: $10.

NOTE: This workshop will be recorded and distributed to registered attendees for use as a learning tool. A highlights video will be produced and shared to promote future workshops and events.