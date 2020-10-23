FilmFest By Rogue Dancer: FANtas-ee Edition

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

FilmFest By Rogue Dancer: FANtas-ee Edition (October 2020)

PRESS RELEASE:

Each month CREATE your own DANCE film screening.

(In better times, with your family and friends OR in isolation on your own time.)

FilmFest by Rogue Dancer is a DANCE film festival that offers a monthly curated on-line screening exclusively for DANCE Films only. Each month Dance films are elegantly sorted into unexpected themes. We are committed to serving the DANCE community and to ensuring that wonderful DANCE movie projects from across the globe can be seen and appreciated by as wide an audience as possible.

DANCE FILM (verb /dæns/ noun /fɪlm/) synonymous with Dance on Screen, Dance on Film, Video dance, Screen dance… etc. you get the picture.

TRAILER

https://vimeo.com/470331505

Info

