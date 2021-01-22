FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: L'enfant Edition (Online Event))
PRESS RELEASE:
This month we are celebrating work for, by and thematically about children.
It's 2021 and as we try to move into a better future, let’s celebrate our younger generations. L'enfant, the child. Enjoy this delightful THEME exploring children through Dance Film.
FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: L'enfant Edition
JAN 22 - FEB 7, 2021
FilmFest by Rogue Dancer - L'enfant Edition TRAILER:
https://vimeo.com/499623993
Featured DANCE Filmmakers:
Jingqiu Guan, Susannah Haight, Cynthia Pepper, Allison Chaves, Jennifer Scully-Thurston, Patrick Ogelvie & Linda Ann Webb, Mia Tiihonen, Carla Armstrong & Amanda Van Meter Burch, Cara Hagan, Ace McColl, Fu Le, JuBaFilms, Daniel Pettrow, Team Yuwol, Mary Fitzgerald, Anamaria Antoci, Anna Rose + Robin Bisio
On-Going Film Submission HERE:
https://filmfreeway.com/FilmFestbyRogueDancer
