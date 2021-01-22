FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: L'enfant Edition (Online Event))

× Expand Screenshots from FFXRD (January 2021) Films FFXRD (January 2021) Poster

PRESS RELEASE:

This month we are celebrating work for, by and thematically about children.

It's 2021 and as we try to move into a better future, let’s celebrate our younger generations. L'enfant, the child. Enjoy this delightful THEME exploring children through Dance Film.

FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: L'enfant Edition

JAN 22 - FEB 7, 2021

FilmFest by Rogue Dancer - L'enfant Edition TRAILER:

https://vimeo.com/499623993

Featured DANCE Filmmakers:

Jingqiu Guan, Susannah Haight, Cynthia Pepper, Allison Chaves, Jennifer Scully-Thurston, Patrick Ogelvie & Linda Ann Webb, Mia Tiihonen, Carla Armstrong & Amanda Van Meter Burch, Cara Hagan, Ace McColl, Fu Le, JuBaFilms, Daniel Pettrow, Team Yuwol, Mary Fitzgerald, Anamaria Antoci, Anna Rose + Robin Bisio

On-Going Film Submission HERE:

https://filmfreeway.com/FilmFestbyRogueDancer

