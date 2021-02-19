× Expand Screenshots by FFXRD (FEB 2021) Filmmakers FFXRD (February 2021) POSTER

As we spend more and more time on our own, we are confronted with ourselves, finding new ways to feel joy, confront cobwebby dark corners and exploring new ways to make ART. This month is all about dancing The SELF.

FilmFest by Rogue Dancer: SOLO-discovery Edition

FEB 19 – MAR 7, 2021

Featured DANCE Filmmakers:

Carolyn Pampalone Rabbers USA, Mitchell Rose USA, Kim Modeun REPUBLIC OF KOREA, Marc Lesperut SPAIN, Daphna Mero ISRAEL, Benedikte Esperi SWEDEN, Steve Clarke USA, Christian Schneider BRAZIL, Gemma Crowe CANADA, Grigoris G. Gaitanaros GREECE, Hadi Moussally FRANCE, Amir Zakirov RUSSIAN FEDERATION, Luca Di Bartolo ITALY, Leslie Dworkin USA

Adele Thomas CANADA, Lionel Popkin USA, Simone Wierød DENMARK, Ronald West USA, Mimi Garrard USA, Lindon Shimizu REPUBLIC OF KOREA, Anna Marchisello USA, Maïza Dubhé CANADA, Megumi Eda GERMANY, Alena Tsygankova RUSSIAN FEDERATION, Hannah Hamalian USA, Polly Hudson UK

FFXRD: SOLO-Discovery (February 2021) TRAILER

