Finding Your Voice with Travis Book

Finding Your Voice is a performance and vocal workshop, with time for your questions, hosted by Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and bassist Travis Book of The Infamous Stringdusters.

Travis Book will host a Zoom workshop focused on finding your own unique voice and developing it into a tool and instrument for the expression of music. He'll discuss techniques for exploring your voice and how to apply them. He'll also consider perspectives on harmony and its application in an ensemble. It's likely he'll sing a few songs and also field a few questions.

Registration required. Suggested donation: $10

NOTE: This workshop will be recorded and distributed to registered attendees for use as a learning tool. A highlights video will be produced and shared to promote future workshops and events.

