UNC-TV: "Finding Your Roots"

Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for a preview screening of the popular PBS program Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., then participate in a virtual Q & A with senior director/producer Sabin Streeter for a behind-the-scenes look at the program and how they find the shocking histories of compelling and beloved personalities!

Durham, North Carolina
