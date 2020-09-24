UNC-TV: "Finding Your Roots"

× Expand Major corporate support for Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Season Six is provided by Ancestry, Johnson & Johnson and AT&T. Major support is also provided by the Ford Foundation, Candice King Weir, the Lloyd Camey Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS. Free, virtual preview screening of the popular PBS program Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Season 6, and Discussion and Virtual Q&A with senior director/producer Sabin Streeter.

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for a preview screening of the popular PBS program Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., then participate in a virtual Q & A with senior director/producer Sabin Streeter for a behind-the-scenes look at the program and how they find the shocking histories of compelling and beloved personalities!