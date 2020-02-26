× Expand Washington Duke Inn Fisher Wine Dinner Flyer

PRESS RELEASE:

The Fairview Dining Room is excited to welcome Fisher Vineyards for an exceptional evening of wine and cuisine. Guests can expect an unparalleled dining experience, as Executive Chef Jason Cunningham's exquisite menu is sublimely paired with Fisher’s phenomenal wines. This dinner is $109 per person and $99 for Executive Club members (plus tax and gratuity). Reserve your seat today!