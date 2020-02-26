Fisher Wine Dinner
Fairview at Washington Duke Inn 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham, North Carolina
×
Washington Duke Inn
Fisher Wine Dinner Flyer
PRESS RELEASE:
The Fairview Dining Room is excited to welcome Fisher Vineyards for an exceptional evening of wine and cuisine. Guests can expect an unparalleled dining experience, as Executive Chef Jason Cunningham's exquisite menu is sublimely paired with Fisher’s phenomenal wines. This dinner is $109 per person and $99 for Executive Club members (plus tax and gratuity). Reserve your seat today!
Info
Fairview at Washington Duke Inn 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham, North Carolina View Map
Food
Durham County