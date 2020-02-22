Flannels & Frost

Moore Square Park 200 S Blount St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

This February, pull on your boots and coats, and come play outside at Flannels & Frost, Downtown Raleigh Alliance's newest winter activation in partnership with City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Resources. Join us for a celebration of cold weather with live music, hot beverages, and sweet treats, plus activities like:

S'mores Roasting

Wood Carving Demo

Arts + Crafts

Igloo Tent

Book Nook

Interactive Ice Sculpture

Inflatable Axe Throwing

Photo Opps

+ More!

This event is free and open to all ages.

Moore Square Park 200 S Blount St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Community Events
Wake County
