Flannels & Frost
Moore Square Park 200 S Blount St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Downtown Raleigh Alliance
Flannels & Frost logo and description
PRESS RELEASE:
This February, pull on your boots and coats, and come play outside at Flannels & Frost, Downtown Raleigh Alliance's newest winter activation in partnership with City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Resources. Join us for a celebration of cold weather with live music, hot beverages, and sweet treats, plus activities like:
S'mores Roasting
Wood Carving Demo
Arts + Crafts
Igloo Tent
Book Nook
Interactive Ice Sculpture
Inflatable Axe Throwing
Photo Opps
+ More!
This event is free and open to all ages.